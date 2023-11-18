BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

BankUnited Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of BKU opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 36.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 10.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 219,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 49.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 162,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 53,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 59.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 53,643 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 89.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

