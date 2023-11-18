Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNW. B. Riley lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Light & Wonder from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $101,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $8,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $836,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

