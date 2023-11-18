CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $207.09 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $210.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of -505.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.