Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.32.

NYSE GENI opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 687.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 86,876 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 516,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

