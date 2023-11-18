Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Joby Aviation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.60.

JOBY stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.17. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,923. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

