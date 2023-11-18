Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $280.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.26.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $247.59 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.71. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

