HC Wainwright Lowers Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Price Target to $8.00

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

BWEN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Broadwind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWEN

Broadwind Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.57. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Broadwind had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $57.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Broadwind

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,610. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.