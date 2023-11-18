Royal Bank of Canada Trims Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Target Price to $32.00

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMAM. JMP Securities started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.88.

NYSE:AMAM opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,117.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,117.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,401,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,683,620.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,714,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,867,039.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,460,049 shares of company stock worth $28,763,117. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 681,233.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 20,437 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

