Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 11,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $188,465.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,465. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476,464 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,525,000 after acquiring an additional 369,428 shares during the period. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,486,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,186,000 after acquiring an additional 215,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

