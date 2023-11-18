PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Mizuho

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $92.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PayPal Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

