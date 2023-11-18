Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ROIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 5.84.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,463.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,463.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,218,116 shares of company stock worth $221,241,743 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

