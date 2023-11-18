StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

SBFG opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $90.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $329,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $354,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

