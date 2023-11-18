NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NanoViricides by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NanoViricides in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

Featured Stories

