NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Price Performance
Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NanoViricides
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.