NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:NBY opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.84.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.