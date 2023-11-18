Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $134.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average is $115.61. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,523 shares of company stock worth $4,958,113. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 637.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

