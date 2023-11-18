StockNews.com Upgrades Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Shares of RF opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

