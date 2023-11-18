WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.57.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,378,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

