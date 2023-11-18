Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.60.

RY stock opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average is $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.019 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

