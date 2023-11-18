Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RY
Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.019 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.62%.
Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Bank of Canada
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.