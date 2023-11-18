Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

SENS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $0.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Senseonics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Senseonics Trading Down 1.5 %

SENS opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.89. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.27.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 111.66% and a negative net margin of 158.75%. Research analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Senseonics

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 807,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 109.8% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 249.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 176,561 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

