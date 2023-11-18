Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $46.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a reduce rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.60.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 26.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 54,143 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 41.7% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% during the first quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.0% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.