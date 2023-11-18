Jefferies Financial Group Trims Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Target Price to $85.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on THC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.31.

THC opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.19. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

