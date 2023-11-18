Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of TEO opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,444,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 410,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 301.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 88,395 shares in the last quarter.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

