HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $525.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $579.14.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $468.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $257.50 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.18 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,783 shares of company stock worth $18,694,944. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

