Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair cut Beauty Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.56.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SKIN stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 5.86. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,141 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 30.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,937,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,803,000 after buying an additional 2,106,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 423,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,742,000 after purchasing an additional 407,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,215,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,608,000 after buying an additional 460,192 shares during the last quarter.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

