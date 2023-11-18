Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKIN. Imperial Capital started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Beauty Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Beauty Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.56.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Beauty Health

Beauty Health Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

SKIN stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $300.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,141 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Beauty Health by 30.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,937,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 423,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,742,000 after buying an additional 407,849 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,215,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,608,000 after buying an additional 460,192 shares during the last quarter.

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.