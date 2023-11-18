RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 EPS for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RedHill Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth $346,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.