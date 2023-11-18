RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Price Performance
NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $20.36.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 EPS for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RedHill Biopharma
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.