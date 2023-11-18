Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Corteva from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $67.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Corteva by 14.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth $215,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 19.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Corteva by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

