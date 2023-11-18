Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $229.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 62.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

