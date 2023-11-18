StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.63. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 26.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 561,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 217,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

