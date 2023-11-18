Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.32. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

