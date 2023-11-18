Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SND
Smart Sand Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Smart Sand Company Profile
Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Sand
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.