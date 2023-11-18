ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

ICL Group Price Performance

ICL stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 64,596,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,038,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,460,000 after buying an additional 948,879 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,906,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after buying an additional 4,851,284 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in ICL Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,704,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,159,000 after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,653,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,056,000 after acquiring an additional 363,493 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

