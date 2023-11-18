SKYX Platforms’ (SKYX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

SKYX Platforms Stock Up 5.3 %

SKYX stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -2,451.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SKYX Platforms has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

Institutional Trading of SKYX Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYX. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $956,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 37.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

