CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $207,331.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 53,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $894,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $207,331.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,453. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

