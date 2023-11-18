Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average is $97.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

