LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Morgan Stanley

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LZ. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.93.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LZ opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $163,683,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,963.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,037,988 shares of company stock worth $382,782,276. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

