NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target Raised to $8.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeuroPace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.40.

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $227.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.99. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $69,135.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,004,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,362,376.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeuroPace by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NeuroPace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in NeuroPace by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NeuroPace by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

