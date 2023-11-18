Morgan Stanley Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $135.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.33.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $137.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average is $106.12.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,140,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.