Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on OM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Outset Medical

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $259.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.19% and a negative return on equity of 88.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,353,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,089 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 353.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after purchasing an additional 245,665 shares in the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.