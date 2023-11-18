BMO Capital Markets Cuts N-able (NYSE:NABL) Price Target to $14.00

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NABL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of N-able from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get N-able alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on N-able

N-able Stock Performance

NYSE:NABL opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. N-able has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. N-able had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at N-able

In other N-able news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $144,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,819.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of N-able

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of N-able by 6.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in N-able by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in N-able by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 157,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in N-able by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in N-able by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.