UBS Group Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $52.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.18.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.