JMP Securities Trims Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Target Price to $7.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.
Rezolute Stock Performance
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rezolute will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter worth $69,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rezolute
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
Further Reading
