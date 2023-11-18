JMP Securities Trims Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Target Price to $7.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Rezolute alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RZLT

Rezolute Stock Performance

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Rezolute has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $32.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rezolute will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter worth $69,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rezolute

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.