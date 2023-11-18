OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OCX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.40.

OCX opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

