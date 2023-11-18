ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.50.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised ECN Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.78.

ECN Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

TSE:ECN opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.65 and a 12 month high of C$3.66. The firm has a market cap of C$586.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$522,750.00. Insiders bought a total of 750,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,475 over the last ninety days. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

