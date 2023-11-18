Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

AWX opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

