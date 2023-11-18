Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
AWX opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.