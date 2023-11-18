StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 22.82. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 186,277 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.