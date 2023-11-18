StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 22.82. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 186,277 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Almaden Minerals
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.