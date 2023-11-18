Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Inuvo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

