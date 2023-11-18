LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Up 2.7 %

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.98. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

