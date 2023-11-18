Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

NYSE:CEQP opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.43. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 281.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 466.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.