Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 102.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 155,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 78,509 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

