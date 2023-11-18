Genpact (NYSE:G) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Genpact has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $48.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,099,000 after buying an additional 351,973 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,138,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,634,000 after buying an additional 715,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

